IMAGES of Spanish ski resorts with little to no snow have been widely shared on social media in recent months, with many blaming climate change for high alpine temperatures.

But the snowfall has finally arrived in recent weeks, and this weekend a total of 27 resorts of the 32 that make up the Tourist Association of Ski and Mountain Resorts (Atudem) were open to visitors.

According to a report from Spanish news agency Europa Press, the minimum snow depth was to be found this weekend at the resorts of Manzaneda in Galicia and Valdezcaray in La Rioja, with five centimetres registered, while Formigal-Panticosa boasted as much as 1.85 metres.

Up in the Catalan Pyrenees, Baqueira Beret, Boi Taull, Espot, La Molina, Masella, Port Ainé, Tavascán Vall de Núria and Vallter 2000 were all open to skiers and snowboarders, as well as Lles, which offers Nordic skiing.

Baqueira had the most runs open this weekend, with 78, as well as the highest skiable kilometres of runs, at 120.

Elsewhere in Spain, the aforementioned Valdezcaray was open for business, as was Sierra Nevada in Granada province, and in the so-called Central System, Puerto de Navacerrada, Sierra de Bejar and Valdesqui, among others.

All of the resorts in the Aragon region were open this weekend, including Cerler, Formigal-Panitcosa and Valdenlinares, to name a few, with many of the slopes covered in powder.

Read more: