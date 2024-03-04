3 bedroom Villa for sale in Torrevieja with pool garage - € 420,000

Villa Torrevieja, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 420,000

EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE INCLUDED WITH ALL OUR PROPERTIES: 3 Bed 3 Bath Detached Villa in Torrevieja Alicante. PROPERTY OVERVIEW: Save €8,000 with this property. This stunning villa in a fabulous location offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, open plan contemporary kitchen, living and dining areas. The property is built over two floors and is finished to a high standard with quality fixtures and fittings. The villa boasts a luxury 12m2 private pool set within a superb garden and terrace area, there is also a parking space on the plot. A rooftop solarium can also be added at an extra cost if desired…. See full property details