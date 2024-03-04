A BRITISH tourist who vanished while holidaying in Mallorca has been found.

The family of John Webster, 61, raised the alarm last week when he failed to get in touch with them for several days.

The Brit had been enjoying a holiday to Palma de Mallorca and was expected to fly home this week.

His Canada-based partner Kristiane told the Olive Press that she was ‘worried sick’ after he abruptly hanged up a call and never got back to her.

FOUND: John Webster

She has since discovered that John was suffering from breathing problems and had been admitted to a nearby hospital.

She told the Olive Press: “I have just had a video chat with John and he said he wasn’t even sure what hospital he was in at first, and that he could not get access to the WiFi until today. Bit of a language barrier.

“He tried paying for it and everything but he said finally a staff member gave him private access today after he was moved rooms.

“But thanks everyone for your help!”