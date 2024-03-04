SPAIN is braced for a ‘hot and humid’ spring after the national meteorological service, AEMET, released its weather forecast for the next three months.

Experts predict that temperatures across the peninsula will continue to rise, although recent climatic instability will linger, bringing further fronts of rain and high winds from the Atlantic Ocean.

Official forecasts have been released as March 1 signifies the beginning of the meteorological spring, ending on May 31.

This is in contrast to the astronomical spring which begins on March 20 with the spring equinox.

Hoy comienza #PrimaveraMeteorológica (marzo-abril-mayo).

Según la #predicciónestacional se espera una primavera cálida, especialmente en la vertiente mediterránea peninsular, Baleares y Canarias y una primavera húmeda en la vertiente atlántica peninsular.https://t.co/sOv2ivbpKb pic.twitter.com/xXIdhABvpe — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 1, 2024

AEMET expects a ‘warm spring’ with unseasonably high temperatures in the Balearics, Canary Islands, and along the Mediterranean coast.

Forecasts predict little much-needed rainfall in the drought-hit regions of Andalucia and Catalunya.

Junta president Juanma Moreno stated in January that the region would need at least 30 days of rainfall to stave off draconian restrictions this summer.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic coast is set to experience a ‘humid’ three months, with high levels of rainfall expected in Galicia, Castilla y Leon, Extremadura and the Andalucian province of Huelva.

