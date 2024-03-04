AN Italian fugitive who faces 20 years in prison for drug trafficking charges has been arrested in a holiday apartment in Arenales del Sol.

The Policia Nacional were told that the 38-year-old man from Naples had been hiding among tourists in the Elche municipality coastal town and launched a surveillance operation.

He was spotted and detained, as officers executed a European Arrest Warrant.

ELCHE POLICIA NACIONAL OFFICERS

The unnamed man was wanted for drug offences committed in Naples between December 2019 and March 2020.

The detainee, in association with other criminals, trafficked a variety of drugs including hashish, marijuana, and cocaine.

He was transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid to process Italy’s extradition request.

It’s the latest in a series of high-profile arrests of Italian fugitives in Spain.

In early February, a ‘dangerous’ Italian mafia captain, Gianlugi Troiano, was picked up after living in the Granada area for 18 months.

An Italian mafia boss, Francesco Faillace, was extradited from Spain in January, after operating a Benidorm pizzeria as a front.

On New Year’s Eve, mafia figure Nicolo Rullo was arrested at an Alicante province hotel after fleeing a four-year jail term for belonging to a criminal gang.

Rullo, as one of the key members of the Secondigliano Alliance clan, was directly responsible for a series of violent clashes against the rival Mazzarella gang for control of Naples.

