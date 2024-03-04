PLANS to erect 285 villas in a protected green zone on the Costa del Sol have drawn the outrage of local residents.

The Asociación de Vecinos de El Palo (El Palo Residents’ Association) labelled the proposals, set to go up in the scenic environs of Monte San Antón, an ‘abomination.’

They argue the development would threaten to disrupt the natural landscape and biodiversity of the area, known for its lush greenery and tranquil surroundings.

It would also add to the traffic congestion in the area on the western slope of the site.

The development would add an estimated 650 vehicles stemming from the three parking spaces allocated per villa.

“We are hoping that our protests will force the government to reconsider this project,” the association said.

The PSOE, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, has also come out against the project, saying that it is ‘unacceptable’ to build luxury homes while there is a shortage of affordable housing in the area.

The backlash comes amid ongoing concerns over the preservation of Monte San Anton, a site that has previously faced threats from development projects.

The Palo Neighbourhood Association has instead proposed the zone to be turned into a large green space to serve as a ‘great lung for the neighbourhood’ in these times of climate change and the commitments of the 2030 Agenda.

