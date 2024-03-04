JASMINE Harman has revealed her ongoing heartache following the death of her ‘very special’ friend Jonnie Irwin.

The A Place In The Sun star, 48, uploaded a photo to Instagram of herself and Jonnie, who tragically died from cancer aged 50 on February 2.

The father-of-three had received his shock diagnosis of lung cancer little over three years prior, before the disease spread to his brain.

Jasmine and Jonnie at a previous A Place In The Sun Live event in Manchester (CREDIT: Instagram/JasmineHarman)

In heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, Jasmine wrote: “It’s been a month since we lost a very special person; someone I was lucky enough to call a friend. Time has this weird habit of keeping on going when it feels like it should stop.

“Today I’m at A Place in the Sun Live and it is hard as Jonnie is on my mind a lot.

“Over the years, we were always filming in different locations and so we most frequently got to spend time together at the A Place in the Sun Live events.”

She added: “This photo was taken here last year in Manchester. It feels strange and sad to be here without him. He was such an inspiration to so many people and he is missed so much.

“Thank you to all the people who have given messages of support and as always my thoughts and love are with Jonnie’s family.”