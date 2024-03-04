BUDGET airline Jet2.com has begun trialling cash-free flights.

Passengers onboard flights to and from Manchester will have to purchase food, drinks and other items using card and contactless payments only.

The low-cost airline has emailed customers who are part of the trial to inform them of the change.

The email says: “This means that we’ll only be accepting Apple Pay and Google Pay, but recommend you bring a physical bank card with you too”.

“As always our aim is to provide the best service possible and we believe that going cashless on board will improve the efficiency of our service”, the statement read.

A 2020 study found that over two-thirds of major airlines were now operating cash-free on board.

Jet2.com is the third largest airline in the UK, behind easyJet and British Airways.

The Leeds-based airline is also the largest tour operator in the UK, having overtaken TUI in 2023.

Over 15 million passengers flew on Jet2.com flights last year.

Jet2.com operates flights to numerous Spanish destinations, including Alicante, Mallorca, Ibiza, Malaga, Barcelona and the Canary Islands.

