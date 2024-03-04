THE world’s oldest living person, Maria Branyas, has turned 117 years old.

Maria, who was born on March 4, 1907, is celebrating her record-breaking birthday this Monday with family and friends in Spain.

She tweeted: “Good morning, world. Today I turn 117 years old. I’ve come this far”.

She became the world’s oldest living person after the death of 118-year old Lucile Randon from France in January last year.

Maria was born in San Francisco (United States) before returning to Spain with her family at the age of just eight.

Bon dia, món. Avui compleixo 117 anys. Fins aquí he arribat.



“La vellesa és una espècie de sagrament. Perds oïda, però hi sents més, perquè escoltes la vida, no els sorolls… A la llum de la mort, la vida adquireix un pes específic, més definitiu” (Pere Casaldàliga) — Super Àvia Catalana (@MariaBranyas112) March 4, 2024

She has survived two world wars, the Spanish Civil War, two global pandemics, a deadly earthquake in the US and a major fire.

She even beat off Covid-19 in 2020, becoming known as the ‘Super Grandmother’ to her adoring followers on social media.

She has no health complications other than hearing and mobility issues, and has described her key to success as “order, tranquility, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people”.

The mother-of-three, who lives in Catalunya, has been studied by scientists keen to discover the reasons behind her remarkable longevity.