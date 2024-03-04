EXPERTS have named this ‘sun drenched’ city in eastern Spain the most affordable place for British expats.

Alicante is becoming a popular expat hotspot. Photo by Cale Weaver on Unsplash

Although many Brits flock to the Costa del Sol, there may be another expat enclave perfect for spending your ‘golden years’, according to InternationalLiving.com.

The Costa Blanca offers year round sun, affordable prices and easy day trips to other major tourist destinations like Benidorm and Valencia.

Alicante is the latest expat hotspot leading the way.

The city was described as ‘sun drenched’ by the experts, with an average temperature of 30 degrees and Europe’s lowest rainfall.

According to InternationalLiving.com, Alicante is one of Spain’s cheapest expat destinations, with one bedroom apartments for just €650 a month.

Eating out is also much cheaper in this part of the Costa Blanca, with a coffee and a croissant clocking in at just €1.85.

Meanwhile, a three course dinner will only set you back around €10, including a beer or a glass of wine.

The area is also home to some of Spain’s prettiest beaches and impressive historic sites.

These include the Castillo de Santa Barbara, dating back to the 16th century.

Alicante’s indoor food market is also worth a visit, spread over two floors filled with fresh local produce.

And if your family wants to come visit, the city is easy to reach from the UK with regular flights from budget airlines.

