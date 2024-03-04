AN ITALIAN tourist was taken to Valencia’s La Fe Hospital on Sunday after strong winds dislodged part of a building ledge that fell onto his head.

The 58-year-old man was on Calle Cirilo Amoros in the city centre when the fragment got loose and dropped towards the ground.

An ambulance took him to hospital with reports saying that he was ‘seriously injured’.

The building facade has been inspected by the fire brigade and a protective net placed around it to avoid a repeat occurrence.

No other loose bits were detected or said to be in risk of falling.

The 112 emergency phone number received more than 200 calls on Sunday related to incidents in Valencia caused by strong wind gusts.

Most of the reports related to falling cornices, trees, signs and traffic incidents.