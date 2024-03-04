NEW measures are to be put in place for tourists as Andalucia faces ongoing drought issues.

Beach holidays could look drier for sun seeking Brits this summer. Photo: Cordon Press/Martijn Vonk Unsplash

Despite being one of Spain’s main industries, tourism is not excluded from restrictions set to take hold this summer.

While ordinary citizens use around 125 litres per day, tourists consume over 350 litres, putting an increased strain on Andalucia’s water supply.

This takes into account the overall water usage of their accommodation, including watering decorative green spaces.

The Junta announced that tourists will be subject to the same measures as ordinary citizens to control the use of water.

This could see the introduction of water metres in hotel bathrooms.

Although it has rained over the weekend, Andalucia’s reservoirs still stand at only 25% capacity and increased measures are expected as the summer draws in.

Andalucia is not yet in a state of emergency and Junta sustainability lead, Fernandez-Pacheco has insisted they will do ‘all they can’ to avoid this.

This includes frequently talking with hotel bosses to manage water usage and urging tourists to be ‘conscious’ of the drought.

It comes after the Junta’s tourism lead, Arturo Bernal, stated the summer would be ‘normal’ for tourists as there would not be a ‘lack of drinking water’.

He also mentioned a ‘plan B’ for water supply, saying there may be wells which collect undrinkable water and convert it so that it is suitable for human consumption.

Water restrictions are already in place in many areas across the Costa del Sol and are expected to increase as the weather gets hotter.

These will likely include lowered water pressure and cuts throughout the night.

Catalonia has already brought in emergency measures including a ban on refilling swimming pools and watering private gardens.

Meanwhile, Tenerife is expected to declare a drought emergency following one of the ‘driest winters in recent history’.

