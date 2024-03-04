TWO French citizens have accepted two-year jail sentences for sexually abusing a British woman who was on holiday in Ibiza.

The Balearic Islands’ Provincial Court was due to hear the case today, Monday, but lawyers for the defence and the prosecution reached a deal.

The public prosecutor had been calling for 20-year sentences, according to news agency Europa Press, but accepted a shorter term due to ‘undue delays’, given that the assault in question took place in June 2016.

As part of the deal, the accused admitted to the facts of the case, which took place in an apartment in Playa d’en Bossa where the men were staying.

Playa d’en Bossa in Ibiza.

They invited a group of girls to have a drink on their balcony, and when two of them went to the bathroom, the victim was left alone with one of the defendants.

The other then joined them in the room where they were located and both proceeded to orally and vaginally assault the woman, despite her pleas for them to stop.

As well as the jail terms, the pair will be subject to a restraining order for seven years.

The victim refused a compensation payment of €10,000 that had been proposed by the public prosecutor.

The French nationals will not see the inside of a jail cell, as the sentence has been suspended for the next three years on the condition that the pair take a sexual education course.

