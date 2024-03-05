2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool garage - € 255,000

Apartment Calahonda, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 255,000

Wonderful bright, spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment at just a few minutes walking distance to the beach and amenities. The large kitchen is partially opened to an expansive living room which in turn leads on to the terrace, ideal for BBQ's or soaking up the sun! Both bedrooms are very spacious and the master bedroom is en suite, also with access to the terrace. Everything is in good order and it is sold fully furnished according to inventory. This established and secure urbanisation is set in a beautiful sub tropical gardens and has two large swimming pools. Excellent for… See full property details