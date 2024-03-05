SPAIN is the most sexually satisfied country in Europe, a new study has revealed.

The research, which questioned over 15,000 people of 11 different nationalities, found that 58% of Spaniards are happy with their sex lives.

Young people in Spain, particularly women, are the most satisfied in the country, boosting Spain’s ranking.

This could be because attitudes to sex and women’s rights are changing for the better, experts said of the results.

Young people also feel more comfortable in exploring their sexualities and therefore are more likely to enjoy their sex lives.

The satisfaction in young people helped put Spain top of the list of Europe’s best bonkers, followed by France (53%), Switzerland (45%), Germany (43%) and the United Kingdom, which lags behind on the bedroom front with just one in three Brits saying that they are satisfied.

Spaniards are more satisfied in bed than any of their European counterpoints. Credit: Cordon Press

The research also highlights an intriguing gender gap.

61% of Spanish women reported coital content, in contrast to 57% of men

Sexologist Ana Lombardia said: “Even though there is a well-documented gap in terms of orgasm, it is encouraging to see that women are still able to find satisfaction in their sex lives”.

A 2022 study found that women in heterosexual relationships achieve orgasm 65% of the time, whilst men climax on 95% of occasions.

The study also found that levels of sexual satisfaction changed with age: 67% of 18-24 year olds, 64% of 25-34 year olds, 60% of 35-44 year olds, 59% of 45-54 year olds and 49% of 55-64 year olds expressed hanky-panky happiness.

Spanish women between the ages of 18 and 24 are the most sexually satisfied with a figure of 73%, which experts views as a “potentially positive change in the sexual attitudes and experiences of younger generations”.

