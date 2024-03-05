A SPANISH citizen who was beaten and gang-raped by seven men in India has been given compensation of just €11,000 by the authorities in the Aisian country, where she was on a motorcycle trip with her husband.

The victim, who is named Fernanda and is of Brazilian origin with Spanish nationality, said that she was going to ‘try to forget’ her ordeal last night, during an interview with TV channel La Sexta.

Four men have reportedly been arrested over the sexual assault, while the police in India are said to be searching for the remaining three.

“If something else could happen to them, that wouldn’t be a bad thing,” Fernanda told La Sexta, with both her and her husband calling for the attackers to be given ‘life in jail’.

The incident happened on Friday night, when Fernanda and her husband, who were on their way to Nepal, had set up camp in a tent in the Dumka district, which is a remote area in the state of Jharkhand.

A group of men then attacked the pair while they were asleep.

The victims recorded a video of themselves from hospital, in which they explained how the attack had happened.

“They attacked us in the tent, they beat us, they put a knife to my throat saying that they were going to kill us, and she was raped by seven men,” the husband says in the recording.

The couple is reported to have been travelling the world by motorcycle for five years already, having already crossed Pakistan and Bangladesh.

