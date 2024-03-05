OVER 100 chefs have been awarded a prestigious Guia Repsol ‘sol’.

All the winners of Guia Repsol’s coveted sol award. Photo: Repsol

Among the winners are two Malaga-based joints, bringing the province’s total to 27, while three places in Cadiz got on the podium and two in Granada.

Malaga city’s Palodu, famous for its Pil Pil prawns, and Areia, in Marbella, both got their first sol.

Chefs Cristina Canovas and Diego Aguilar at Palodu both trained at three Michelin star restaurants, while boss Carlos García, at Areia, is known for creating a relaxed and warm vibe.

Overall, Andalucia is now home to 74 soles, with 11 new joints this year.

Although Malaga has the most awards, Cadiz closely follows with 23, alongside Jaen (12), Cordoba (11), Sevilla (9), Granada (6), Almeria (3), Huelva (1).

The new joints in Cadiz are Toque, in El Puerto de Santa Maria, that got two sols, while Atxa, in Tarifa got its first and La Taberna de Chef del Mar, also in El Puerto, got one.

In Granada city, Maria de la O, got a sol, while La Finca, at upmarket hotel Finca Bobadilla, in Loja, also snared one.

Sevilla’s popular joint, Sr.Cangrejo, run by head chef, Jesus León Delgado, got its first sol for its excellent menu that changes by the day.

Two joints in Jaen province, Malak and Almoroje, and Terra Olea, in Cordoba, won their first suns.

The gala, held in Cartagena, Murcia, saw 81 restaurants receive their first Sol and 16 their second.

Only one chef in Spain got the full three stars this year, that of head chef Begoña Rodrigo, at La Salita, in Valencia.

Begoña after recieving her third sol in Murcia. Photo: Repsol

She is one of just 43 in Spain to receive the honour.

The Ruzafa venue has four tasting menus to choose from inspired by Rodrigo’s extensive travels.

It is not the only restaurant in the Valencia region to receive a Sol.

Some six venues were awarded their first Repsol prize, including La Farola (Altura, Castellón), Flama (Valencia), Origen-Gastronomía Sostenible (Carcaixent), La Masía de Chencho (Elche), Cisoria (Villena) and Orobianco (Calp).

Four Balearic Island restaurants were also awarded sols, including two in Mallorca.

Brut (Llubi), Sala de Personal (Palma de Mallorca), Omakase by Walt (Ibiza) and Es Codol Foradat (Sant Francesc de Formentera) have all been recognised.

Known for its tasting menus, wines, craft beers and kombucha, Brut enshrines a ‘cuisine of contrast’ playing with wild, fresh ingredients.

With just 16 seats, the restaurant charges €95 for a ‘long’ tasting menu.

Meanwhile, cocktails lead the way in Sala de Personal, where drinks are accompanied by perfectly matched ‘bites’.

Menus range from €60 for four pairings to €100 for six.

This brings the islands’ total to 41 Repsol guide restaurants.

Some 32 with one Sol, eight with two and one with three.

There are now 764 venues included in the guide, some 552 with one Sol, 168 with two and 44 with three.