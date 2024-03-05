A NEW study has revealed this is the best time of day to go for a walk in order to reduce your sugar levels.

Light walks everyday could reduce your blood sugar levels. Photo by lalo Hernandez on Unsplash

READ MORE: Health alert over diabetes medication in Spain: ‘Defective’ packets are removed from shelves – this is the affected batch

Working from home, eating processed food and being able to get almost anything delivered to your home are just some of the reasons that Spaniards, much like other Europeans, are becoming more and more sedentary.

All these habits also lead to higher blood sugar levels, contributing to cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and diabetes.

Now, a study by the University of Limerick has identified how often you should go for walks to avoid these issues.

Carried out by the National Library of Medicine (NIH), the research revealed going for a stroll after eating is the best way to reduce your blood sugar.

According to researchers Alan Donnelly and Brian Carson, you should set off just after you’ve eaten or up to an hour and a half later.

The walk doesn’t have to be strenuous, even a simple 2-5 minute stroll can help.

READ MORE: Why you should NEVER eat potatoes with growths on them, according to health experts

Walking helps to lower blood sugar levels because if done regularly it helps the body to regulate insulin.

It also helps cells to absorb glucose more effectively.

While on a stroll, muscles use glucose as a source of energy, so that it accumulates less in the bloodstream.

However, it is not enough to go for a daily walk.

In fact, the study recommends walking after every meal to avoid blood sugar spikes.

In the research, this amounted to around 28 minutes of walking everyday.

Over time, this had a positive effect.

READ MORE: The oldest woman in Spain – and the world – celebrates her 117th birthday today