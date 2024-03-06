3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cala Romantica - € 515,801

Villa Cala Romantica, Majorca 3 beds 3 baths € 515,801

Sunrise Bay Residences is a marvel with views of the sea and nature where you can enjoy unforgettable moments. It is a peaceful housing complex in one of the quietest and most privileged areas of Mallorca, such as Cala Romantica, it has 158 single-family and semi-detached villas, with business centre, fitness and cinema room, in a complex of 62,000 square meters. Situated in a pleasant setting with unlimited value, the villas at Sunrise Bay Residences stand out for prioritising the connection of the interior of the home with the terrace areas and gardens outside. Enjoy its spacious terraces…