A JEALOUS ex-husband has been arrested for putting a GPS tracker on a car belonging to his former partner’s new boyfriend.

The 44-year-old man from Alicante had 12 complaints of domestic violence filed against him by his wife in over three years.

The victim, 47, claimed that he violated a restraining and contact order on several occasions.

He was a computer scientist who she said remotely accessed her online accounts and even pretended to be her to apply for personal loans.

The Policia Nacional arrested the man on February 19 after a fresh complaint from the woman.

Workers at a car workshop discovered the Tkmars-branded GPS tracker on the underside of a vehicle belonging to her new boyfriend.

Just days earlier, the ex-wife had reported her former partner for ill-treatment and breaking a restraining order.

Police took away the tracker and analysed its memory, which allowed the abuser real-time access to the car’s location and a record of routes taken.

The device was linked to a phone card belonging to the woman’s former husband, which he bought in her name so that he could blame her for installing the GPS unit.

The victim told the police that before discovering the tracker, she was in the car with her current partner and that her ex-boyfriend suddenly appeared- much to their surprise.

The Policia Nacional believe that he wanted to access the GPS device to change its battery.

READ MORE: