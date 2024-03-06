FEBRUARY is often regarded as the final month of the off-peak tourist season but hotel occupancy figures of over 70% across the Valencian Community have countered that assumption.

Averages were even higher on the Costa Blanca with 77.5% occupancy- nearly seven points up on a year ago.

Benidorm’s hotels were 76% full- up almost 6% on a year ago.

The regional figures come from the Benidorm-based Hosbec hoteliers association which says that the first week of March saw 73.9% of Costa Blanca rooms booked, with last minute arrivals still to be factored in.

Confirmed March bookings for Benidorm stand at 74.9%, a 3.7% annual rise and that number will rise still further with the Easter period starting at the end of the month.

Hosbec says that 44% of hotels that remained closed in early March last year have opened their doors earlier after winter.

The association says that the positive trend of the first few days of March augurs well for this year’s tourist season.

