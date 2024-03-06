AN eyesore Benalmadena hotel that was abandoned in 2008 will finally be demolished to end its long-standing role as a blot on the landscape.

The cleared site of the Hotel Los Pintores will be developed for tourist and residential accommodation.

The once-vibrant three-star establishment is in a prime residential area of the coast and consists of three buildings.

The walls are covered in graffiti and has been branded a notorious eyesore.

BETTER DAYS FOR LOS PINTORES

It closed its doors 16 years ago during the economic crisis with the complex frequently used by squatters, despite it being boarded up to restrict access.

The last group of illegal occupants was evicted over two years ago by court order.

Benalmadena council asked for the eviction despite the buildings being privately owned.

It quoted health and environmental risks posed by the structure and that the owners had not complied with previous orders to clear, clean, and secure the hotel.

The hotel, which had been involved in a bankruptcy, was bought by real estate firm Aliseda in lieu of a debt owned to them.

An Aliseda spokesperson said the property had been vandalised and was in a poor state.

Extra security measures have been implemented and Aliseda is now talking to Benalmadena council over its plans to demolish the hotel.