A NEW high quality prefabricated home is being marketed for €27,556 by Amazon in Spain.

Covering 70 m2, the Nyab is larger than other prefabs that are available and claims comfort and security in all types of extreme weather conditions.

It consists of three bedrooms, kitchen, air conditioning, bathroom with shower, toilet, sink, water heater, 12 aluminium windows and a full plumbing system.

The Nayab has a light steel structure with a coloured sandwich panel cladding, combining durability with aesthetics.

Crucially it can withstand adverse weather, with a wind resistance of between 90 and 110 km/h and the ability to withstand earthquakes of a magnitude greater than eight on the Richter scale.

It claims to offer comfort in a wide range of temperatures, maintaining optimal indoor conditions even at -40 degrees Celsius.

Energy efficiency is said to be good, thanks to external wall insulation, made of polyurethane.

The home incorporates light galvanized steel, providing not only protection against moisture and termites but also ensuring there are no issues in humid environments.

Weighing around two tons, the manufacturer says that the home will last between 30 to 40 years.

Potential buyers are warned that installation is not included in the price but the manufacturer says that ‘it only takes four people and can be assembled in 40 minutes’.