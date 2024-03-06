SEVEN people have been arrested across Spain by the Policia Nacional for accessing and storing child pornography.

Four other suspects are still being investigated.

Details were revealed on Wednesday about the nationwide operation carried out in nine provinces, namely Alicante, Asturias, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Palencia, Valencia, Valladolid and Zaragoza.

Home searches saw the seizure of six mobile phones, a tablet, three laptops, three hard drives and a USB stick.

The detainees are accused of keeping child pornography on internet servers or downloading it to cloud storage networks.

The illegal material was stored remotely to avoid it being discovered by family members or friends that had access to their electronic devices.

The images could then be accessed or altered from any terminal.

Some of those arrested used instant messaging apps to exchange child porn files.

One person used a videoconferencing app to contact minors, from whom he demanded photographs of a sexual nature in exchange for sending them other images of a similar nature.

The Policia Nacional has launched an e-mail address: denuncias.pornografia.infantil@policia.es, so that anybody who knows about child pornography being stored and distributed can report it on an anonymous and confidential basis.