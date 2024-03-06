SodaStream, the world’s number one brand for sparkling water consumption, arrived in Spain in 2022 to offer a completely personalized way of drinking at home through its sparkling water machines.

As simple as filling the SodaStream bottle with water up to the marked line and connecting it to the machine. Then, with just the press of a button, you can choose the level of fizz you desire at any moment. All you need is a glass with ice to enjoy a refreshing and different beverage for every moment of the day.

Currently, in Spain, you can find three different machine models: TERRA, the simplest and most compact model that offers maximum functionality; ART, with a retro and elegant design that fits perfectly into any kitchen, and DUO, their premium model ideal for connoisseurs, as it allows fizzing in SodaStream glass bottles of 1L in a completely safe manner thanks to its stainless steel flask.

All of them provide a natural alternative to traditional sodas and allow you to create a different and customized drink for each moment of the day, either by adding fruits or aromatics to your sparkling water or by creating enticing sodas with one of their zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavors, without aspartame or artificial flavorings: tonic, cola, orange, lemon, lemon lime, strawberry-watermelon or cranberry-raspberry.

In this way, the brand aims to introduce a new way of drinking, completely tailored and personalized, offering endless possibilities for daily life and allowing you to enjoy a healthy, sustainable, and much more convenient option, avoiding the schlepping, storage and disposal of thousands of single-use plastic bottles.

Furthermore, SodaStream not only takes care of you but also the planet, revolutionizing the way the world drinks under the slogan “Push For Better“. Each of their bottles is reusable for up to 4 years, dishwasher-safe, and eliminates up to 3,075 single-use plastic bottles from the planet. In fact, the brand is committed to ending plastic waste and aims to eliminate 78 billion bottles by 2025, thanks to its consumers.

SodaStream bubbles have come to revolutionize the beverage industry with an approach that allows for hydration in a different, simple way that adapts to you and your preferences at any moment. Create your sparkling water at home and enjoy delicious cocktails and mocktails with your family and friends whenever and however you like.

