3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 1,765,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 1,765,000

Fully renovated top quality 3-bedroom ground floor apartment in Cabo Bermejo. Frontline beach, south/west facing, sea views, quiet and private. Direct access to the beach. Spacious living and dining area with fully fitted open plan kitchen (Miele appliances) and direct access to a large terrace, master bedroom ensuite and two guest bedrooms sharing one bathroom. One underground parking and one storage. Communal nature, lush gardens, gym and community outdoor and indoor pool. Great location. Less then 5 minutes drive to all amenities. LET US MOVE YOU… See full property details