CRISP company Doritos have severed ties with a prominent Spanish transgender influencer after a wave of backlash online.

Samantha Hudson, 24, is a Spain-based singer with almost 400,000 followers on social media network Instagram.

Hudson posted a 50-second branded video to her Instagram for a Doritos Spain campaign called ‘Crunch Talks’ – the video has since been removed from her page.

Right-wing accounts circulated the hashtag #BoycottDoritos on X on Monday over a series of alleged tweets which critics have described as offensive.

Hudson is alleged to have tweeted in 2015 about wanting to do ‘depraved’ things with a 12-year old girl, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

In another tweet, Hudson appears to say: ‘I hate women who are victims of sexual assault and go to self-help centres to overcome their trauma. Annoying sl**s’.

Samantha Hudson has been dropped by Doritos after a series of alleged tweets emerged. Credit: Cordon Press

The Instagram star was 15 years old at the time of the alleged tweets.

Other accounts spread the hashtag after videos emerged of Hudson criticising Spanish conservatives – in one interview clip, she appears to advocate for the “destruction and elimination of the traditional monogamous nuclear family”.

A statement from Doritos Spain read: “We recently created a content series with Samantha Hudson, a local influencer. After the campaign started, we were made aware of Samantha’s deleted tweets from around 2015. We have ended the relationship and stopped all related campaign activity due to the comments. We strongly condemn words or actions that promote violence or sexism of any kind”.

Commentators made reference to Bud Light’s infamous partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which saw the company lose $1.4 billion in sales following a conservative boycott.

Far-right accounts such as Libs of TikTok, End Wokeness and Ian Miles Cheong were among those to call on their followers to boycott the crisp brand.

