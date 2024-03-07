GARY Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle, has swapped his luxury Ibiza villa for the Big Brother House as he stars in the celebrity edition.

The villa is near Cala Jondal beach in Ibiza. Photo: Tessoro de Oro

The ‘black sheep’ of the Middleton family, Gary, 58 entered the reality TV show on Monday, March 4.

He owns a €7.6 million villa near Cala Jondal beach, Ibiza.

It is nicknamed ‘La Maison de Bang Bang’, after his favourite house music.

The eight acre property has played host to Kate and Prince William.

Gary bought the villa without even viewing the property. Photo: Tessoro de Oro

The ‘party pad’ is kitted out with a jacuzzi, sauna, endless swimming pool, outdoor gym, tennis court and even a DJ booth.

Despite the party vibes, the decoration is a ‘rustic’ take on the island’s style.

The property is decorated in ‘rustic’ Ibiza style. Photo: Tessoro de Oro

There is also plenty to do for George, Louis and Charlotte, with a pool table, table tennis, a Wii and Space Invaders machine found in an outdoor Moroccan tent.

Gary is the younger brother of Kate’s mum, Carole.

He bought the property in July 2006 for €4.2 million without even viewing it.

Kate and William have holidayed at the luxury Ibiza pad. Photo: Tessoro de Oro

After signing the paperwork, he employed an expensive interior designer to decorate the villa.

He told the Daily Mail: “”I just said to the designer: ‘Here’s 20 things I like, just knock yourself out. I didn’t expect him to bring cranes to hoist in two massive Buddha.”

Gary let his designer have free reign when it came to decorating the villa. Photo: Tessoro de Oro

Gary made his fortune with the IT recruitment firm Computer Futures, becoming a director with shares within six months.

Following this, he reportedly purchased a five-bedroom house in Maidenhead, Berkshire with a swimming pool and snooker room.

His expensive tastes grew, investing in a boat and various flashy cars.

No doubt Big Brother producers hope Gary will reveal royal insights on the show, especially given recent rumours about Kate’s health.

He negotiated a hefty contract with show bosses, sparking controversy online.

Viewers questioned why he would enter the show when his niece is ‘seriously unwell’.

