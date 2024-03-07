A THIEF who robbed 37 Costa Blanca bars and restaurants met his match when three Javea residents spotted him jumping the fence of a house that he was going to plunder.

He tried to flee but the the trio caught and restrained him, as he unloaded a load of verbal threats against them.

The Guardia Civil arrived and took him into custody.

HEROES THANKED(Faces blurred for legal reasons)

The robber, 60, is a Czech national who has evaded arrest since the first complaints against him were made in April 2022.

Operation Bude was launched to apprehend him after reports of thefts from shops and hospitality businesses in Calpe and Moraira.

He always acted alone and dressed in the same clothing- wearing a balaclava and diving or ski google to hide his face.

He had a set of tools to force the doors and windows of his targets.

The man already had previous convictions for robbery and his new charge sheet includes 37 burglary counts in Javea, Calpe, Moraira, and Denia.

Despite his criminal record, a court decided to grant him bail.