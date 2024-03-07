BRITISH LGBT+ campaigner Peter Tatchell has called on Spain’s first openly pansexual matador to ‘turn his back’ on the ‘cruel bloodsport’.

Mario Alcalde, a 31-year old matador from Madrid, became Spain’s first LGBT+ bullfighter after coming out as pansexual in January.

Peter Tatchell (left) has called on Spain’s first LGBT+ matador, Mario Alcalde (right), to ‘turn his back on the cruel sport’. Credit: Cordon Press, Olive Press

Now, you can exclusively read Tatchell’s letter in full in both English and Spanish.

ENGLISH

Dear Mario,

When I read about your revelation as the first openly LGBT+ Spanish matador, I wasn’t sure which emotion to feel more intensely: shock or delight.

As a British supporter of LGBT+ rights for the last 55 years, since 1969, I applaud your decision to reveal your true self in a world where toxic conceptions of masculinity and conservatism prevail. But as a defender of the rights of animals, a deep sense of horror came over me. Bull runs are the ritualised slaughter of innocent animals which have no other option than to enter the ring. They stand no chance of coming out alive. It is the murder of living, feeling beings for entertainment and pleasure. The bull often suffers a slow, agonising death.

Our LGBT+ community has long fought against oppression and injustice. Even today, many of us are still victims of abuse, ridicule, degradation and violence simply for being who we are. We are fighting for the right to love openly and without fear; and we know the value of empathy and compassion. Torturing animals to death in a bullring is not only morally indefensible, it also flies in the face of the altruistic values we stand for as a community.

Tradition is not an excuse for cruelty. If so, LGBT+ people would continue to be executed, imprisoned and held in mental institutions as in past centuries. We would be denied the right to marry and adopt children simply because they do not fit into society’s narrow definition of the traditional family.

Opening yourself up, as you have done in a sexist culture such as bullfighting, is certainly something brave. I thank you for that. But the real courage lies in standing up for what is right, which means standing up for victims of violence. In the bullring there is only one victim: the bull.

The Spanish have many things to be proud of. Bullfighting is not one of them. And a large part of the Spanish public agree. This is evident by the increasing number of people who are working to ban this bloodsport and the decreasing number of people who still buy tickets.

So I beg you, Mario, to turn your back on the oppressive and bloody bullfighting industry and make your mark on history as the compassionate matador who stepped forward and raised his voice against animal cruelty. I ask you to use your social media to spread love and compassion for all species, humans and other animals.

With wholehearted sincerity,

Peter Tatchell

SPANISH

Querido Mario,

Cuando leí sobre tu revelación como el primer matador abiertamente LGBT+ de España, no estaba seguro de qué emoción sentir más intensamente: conmoción o deleite.

Como defensor británico de los derechos LGBT+ durante los últimos 55 años, desde 1969, aplaudo tu decisión de revelar tu verdadero yo en un mundo donde a menudo prevalecen las concepciones tóxicas de masculinidad y conservadurismo. Pero como defensor de los derechos de los animales, me invadió un profundo sentido de horror. Las corridas de toros son la matanza ritualizada de animales inocentes, que no tienen más opción que entrar al ruedo. No tienen ninguna posibilidad de salir con vida. Es el asesinato de seres vivos y sensibles para el entretenimiento y el placer. El toro a menudo sufre una muerte lenta y agonizante.

Nuestra comunidad LGBT+ ha luchado durante mucho tiempo contra la opresión y la injusticia. Incluso hoy en día, muchos de nosotros seguimos siendo víctimas de maltratos, burlas, degradación y violencia simplemente por ser quienes somos. Estamos luchando por el derecho de amar abiertamente y sin miedo; y conocemos el valor de la empatía y la compasión. Torturar animales hasta la muerte en una plaza de toros, no solo es moralmente indefendible, sino que también va en contra de los valores altruistas que defendemos como comunidad.

La tradición no es excusa para la crueldad. Si fuera así, las personas LGBT+ seguirían siendo ejecutadas, encarceladas y recluidas en instituciones mentales, como en los siglos pasados. Se nos negaría el derecho a casarnos y adoptar niños simplemente por no encajar en la estrecha definición de la familia tradicional de la sociedad.

Abrirte, como lo has hecho en una cultura machista como la taurina, es sin duda algo valiente. Te doy las gracias por ello. Pero el verdadero coraje reside en defender lo correcto, lo que significa defender a las víctimas de la violencia, y en la plaza de toros, solo hay una víctima: el toro.

Los españoles tienen muchas cosas de las que estar orgullosos. La tauromaquia no es una de ellas. Y gran parte del público español está de acuerdo. Esto es evidente por el creciente número de personas que están trabajando para prohibir este deporte sangriento y el número cada vez más escaso de personas que aún compran entradas para las corridas.

Así que te ruego Mario, que le des la espalda a la opresiva y sangrienta industria taurina y marques historia como el matador compasivo que dio un paso adelante y alzó la voz en contra de la crueldad hacia los animales. Te pido que uses tus redes sociales para difundir amor y compasión para todas las especies, humanos y otros animales.

Con sinceridad de todo corazón,

Peter Tatchell

