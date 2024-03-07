MAYORS in the Serra de Tramuntana area of Mallorca have welcomed news that 38 speed cameras plus noise meters are to be installed along the MA-10 highway and secondary roads.

The Minister of Territory, Mobility and Infrastructure, Fernando Rubio, announced on Wednesday that the cameras will be installed over the next few months.

Last October around 50 people protested over regular informal motorbike races held along Tramuntana roads and they blocked the road for 30 minutes at Banyalbufar.

OCTOBER DEMO

They formed an action group named Indignats MA-10 which demanded the installation of fixed radar cameras to catch speeding offenders.

Indignats spokesperson Pep Tosar said the announcement was the culmination of years of campaigning.

Minister Rubio said that a study will be carried out as to where to place the units.

“The Consell de Mallorca has acted in a firm and forceful way, because the peace of Serra de Tramunta residents is essential,” he stated.

There are no plans to reduce the current 60 kilometres speed limit which was introduced in response to complaints by residents.

Estellens mayor, Bernat Isern, said the news was ‘a great boost for the control of the Serra’.