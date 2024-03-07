A SHIPMENT of 1.5 tonnes of strawberries arriving into Spain from Morocco on Monday was found to contain a dangerously high trace of hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is an infectious virus that causes inflammation of the liver.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the disease can cause mild to severe illness.

Hepatitis A is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person.

Authorities believe that fecal water containing traces of the virus were used to irrigate the fields on which the strawberries are grown.

Yellow eyes are one of the symptoms of hepatitis A. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Symptoms include yellow skin or eyes, no appetite, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, dark urine and diarrhea.

Almost everyone who contracts hepatitis A recovers fully with a lifelong immunity.

Vaccinations for hepatitis A are available.

Vaccination is recommended if you are travelling to a country where hepatitis A is common, have recently been in close physical contact with an infected person, have a long-term liver disease, have a blood clotting disorder such as hemophilia, are a man who has sex with men, or work in a role that puts you at greater risk of infection.

The infection is more common in parts of Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Central and South America.

