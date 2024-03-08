2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Guardamar del Segura - € 360,000

Apartment Guardamar del Segura, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 360,000

We present this impressive apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms , located on the beachfront in the coveted area of Guardamar del Segura . With panoramic views that embrace the glow of the sea and the sea breeze, each day begins with a picturesque sunrise. This luxurious apartment has been meticulously renovated to offer you a sophisticated lifestyle. From its independent kitchen to its bright living room , every detail has been designed to maximize comfort and elegance . In addition, its elevator provides you with absolute comfort and its terrace is the ideal space to enjoy outdoor… See full property details