AN escaped African Lynx escaped from a Marbella home and ended up in the garden of a house some 20 kilometres away.

The 20-kilo animal aged around 30 months was illegally brought into Spain from Moscow in 2022 with its documentation falsely declaring it as a domestic cat.

It was been taken to Alicante province and the exotic mammal rescue centre AAP Primadomus in Villena.

A shocked resident called the Guardia Civil about a strange animal in his garden and officers from the Seprona environmental group confirmed that it was an African Lynx- a threatened species according to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES).

The lynx, named Jakar, was captured by specialised staff from the Veterinary Health team of the Marbella City Council.

The Guardia found Jakar’s owner and since he did not have a CITES import permit certificate, they filed a complaint for the alleged violation of the Law on the Suppression of Smuggling which they forwarded to the Customs Unit.

The investigation is being kept open in case it is concluded that a crime against fauna and flora for buying and possessing a protected species has been committed.

Jakar then went on a long journey to the AAP centre in Villena which is fully geared up to give it the care it needs.

AAP – Animal Advocacy and Protection- is a European animal welfare organisation committed to giving a better future to exotic mammals, such as primates, lions or tigers in Europe.

The centre rescues animals, as well as raising awareness and advocating for better welfare laws across Europe to prevent the future suffering of exotic species.

