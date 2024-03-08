AFTER mainly calm weather this week, forecasters a predicting a storm stretching over a large part of Spain over the weekend leaving ‘widespread and abundant’ rainfall.

The warning comes from the State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) with two centres of low pressure arriving on Friday across the mainland and the Balearic Islands.

Aemet says it will lead to overcast skies and widespread rainfall, especially in regions like Aragon and Catalunya.

The rain could be locally heavy or persistent, with a possible accumulations of snow in mountainous areas of the north-west and the Pyrenees.

Maximum temperatures are expected to fall over most of the country, especially in the east of Andalucia and the southern plateau.

Light frosts are expected in the mountains of the north and south-east along with strong winds from the south of the mainland and the Balearic Islands.

Very strong gusts are predicted in mountainous areas of the north and south-east.

On Saturday, overcast skies and rain will continue, and will be locally heavy or persistent in areas such as western Galicia, the Pyrenees, the Strait of Gibraltar and parts of Andalucia.

Things will start to calm down on Sunday with less intense rain compared to previous days.

Maximum temperatures values are expected to rise, except in the Balearic Islands.

Light frosts are also forecast in the mountains of the north and south-east, and strong winds from the south and west on the mainland and the Balearics.