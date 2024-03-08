IT’S the must-have boiling water revolution coming to sophisticated kitchens around Spain.

But the story of the Quooker begins in 1970.

Henri Peteri was in London, at the multinational Unilever’s headquarters, when he had an inspiration that would change his life forever.

It was during a presentation about instant soup. It was shown how to dissolve soup in boiling water in just five seconds.

‘And that includes water that has to be left on the fire for five minutes?’ thought Peteri, ‘What madness! Why don’t we have boiling water in the house?!”

The rest is history. Peteri went into the basement at home to develop a prototype of the world’s first boiling water tap.

He sold it to friends and acquaintances, who were very enthusiastic.

When son Niels completed his studies and joined his father, the idea became a product.

In 1992, the first Quooker (‘ quick cooker’) was introduced, the Quooker Basic.

From the moment son Walter joined the company, Quooker slowly but surely began to gain ground on the market.

From 2000 onwards, Quooker was doing well. The boiling water tap caught on in the Netherlands.

In 2004, the first batch of Quookers was exported abroad.

Now: a popular product in the kitchen

Quooker currently produces more than 350.000 Quookers per year and there are more than 10.000 dealers.

Quooker now has branches in 16 countries including Spain and is the result of years of development, testing and technical innovation.

The Peteri brothers have always aimed for the most responsible, energy-efficient and high-quality product possible.

They now run an internationally successful company. But, entirely in the spirit of their father, who died in 2007, they continue to invent.

As Niels Peteri explains: “The fact that more and more people are embracing the Quooker as an indispensable tool in the modern kitchen is reflected in sales, which are increasing explosively. We are very proud of that.

“However, leaning back is not an option. We want to keep innovating. We do this, among other things, by developing our own production resources, which enables us to come up with original solutions.’

In the future: indispensable worldwide

Quooker is about to conquer the rest of the world. Our ambition is to provide as many kitchens as possible with boiling water, in a smart and responsible way.

To this end, Quooker’s head office in the Netherlands works every day on new technical ideas and design solutions to make the products even more economical, even easier to use and even more beautiful.

We also think about new products, but we keep our focus on the tap and the sink.

HOW IT WORKS

The Quooker system consists of a boiling water-tap on the worktop linked to a small tank in the kitchen cabinet. The tank acts like a vacuum flask connected to the water mains.

The water in the Quooker tank is heated to a temperature of 108 °C. The air in the insulated wall is so thin that the heat is unable to escape. It therefore takes very little energy (just 10 watts) to keep the water in the tank at 108°C. The water only starts to boil when the tap is turned on and the temperature of the outflowing water drops to 100°C. While the water is flowing out of the tap, fresh water immediately flows into the tank. A special active carbon filter inside the tank further purifies the water.

Alongside the boiling water-tank Quooker also developed a system for chilled- and sparkling water: the Quooker CUBE. This is an extra tank that is installed next to the boiling water tank in your kitchen cabinet.

