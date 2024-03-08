THE Spanish government has announced new measures to ensure equal access to abortions across the country.

Monica Garcia made the announcement today. Photo: Cordon Press

Spanish women will now be able to choose where they access abortion healthcare.

The measures were announced today, March 8, by Health Minister Monica Garcia.

The plans are part of a document which will be presented to regional health leaders at the Inter-regional Forum for National Healthcare next month.

It will advise health professionals on how to ensure equal access to abortion rights across the country.

