A 33-year-old man has been arrested and jailed over the death of a Norwegian woman whose body was found on a Torremolinos street last September.

According to the Policia Nacional, Anne Mathea Morken, 22, died as a result of ‘drug intoxication’.

Her body was dumped between two cars next to a pedestrian crossing at the entrance to the Benyamina Norte urbanisation.

Officers found only a train card on Anne’s clothes, but it ended up being ‘very useful’ in identifying her and confirming her identity by the Norwegian authorities.

ANNE MATHEA MORKEN

She had been living in Spain since 2022 where she initially worked as a personal fitness instructor.

Two people were involved- the arrested man- and a second suspect whose whereabouts are still unknown.

She was reported missing on September 11 and was in the company of two friends in Fuengirola.

Both were Senegalese men, in their thirties, who police discovered sold drugs in leisure areas.

The men shared a flat and Anne went back to their home where she had a negative reaction to taking drugs.

The duo put Anne’s body in a vehicle-possibly a van- and then drove to Torremolinos where they dumped her.

The arrested man was caught during a routine check in Madrid in late February with fake ID papers on him, as he planned to board a bus for Lisbon in Portugal.

