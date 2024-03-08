THE Policia Nacional has ruled there was no ‘criminality’ behind the tragic Valencia apartment block fire that claimed 10 lives on February 29.

Among those who died were a family of four, including a recently-born baby.

The Valencia investigating court has now paused its probe as it awaits more information from the police as to whether there are any grounds to continue further.

The investigation is under a secrecy order but local media reports suggest that the blaze at the Campanar complex started on a fourth floor balcony when an electric motor on one of the awnings shorted out.

That supposition has yet to be officially confirmed.

A statement from the Prosecutor’s Office said that the court has ‘provisionally agreed to dismiss the proceedings, pending the conclusion of the appropriate police investigations and analyses, which continue, in order to clarify the specific origin of the fire’.

The investigating judge has also given permission to insurance company to enter the damaged building under police supervision.

They’ll be able to start making damage assessments in order to compensate the displaced residents.

READ MORE: