THE Guardia Civil located a body on Friday during the ongoing hunt for Vicente Sanchez, a 79-year-old man from a municipality in Caceres province who went missing in January.

There have been widespread fears for the wellbeing of Sanchez in Hinojal, his village of just 400 people, given that eight years ago he won nearly €300,000 in the Bonoloto lottery.

Before carrying out their search, the Guardia Civil carried out an investigation that yielded several key pieces of information, something that may well have led them to the discovery of the body.

The corpse was discovered in a rural area of Hinojal, which is located in Spain’s southwestern Extremadura region.

On Thursday of this week, the Civil Guard arrested the local constable of Hinojal on suspicion that he may have been involved in the disappearance of Jimenez.

Sources from the investigation told news agency Europa Press that the main line of inquiry is related to the money that Sanchez won in the lottery.

