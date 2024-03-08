THOUSANDS of Spaniards will take to the streets today as part of protests for International Women’s Day.

Protestors will fill Spanish cities today to push for women’s rights across the country. Photo: Cordon Press

Despite recent reports that 44% of Spanish men believe equality has ‘gone too far’, women across Spain will call for more action today, March 8.

Young and old will fill the streets of 40 major cities including Malaga, Seville, Madrid, Granada, Barcelona, Valencia, Cadiz and Mallorca.

They will march for an end to gendered violence, equal pay, protection of sex workers and more.

However in some cities like Madrid, issues such as trans rights have divided protestors, creating two separate marches.

Most protests will begin this evening, with the earliest starting at 5:30pm.

Last year, 27,000 people attended the Madrid march alone.

Now, with reduced fears around Covid-19, even more attendees are set to call for an end to inequality.

