SPAIN’S Policia Nacional have arrested five men on suspicion of the group sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman in Marbella.

The detentions came after she filed a police report making the accusations.

The alleged assault took place on March 5, and the men who have been arrested are aged between 19 and 33 years old, police sources told news agency Europa Press.

The men are alleged to have taken the young woman to a hotel, where they are thought to have sexually assaulted her.

Police sources have not yet confirmed whether the woman may have been drugged, but the police are investigating this line of inquiry via forensic testing.

The same sources told Europa Press that the investigation is currently ongoing, and that officers are working to determine the involvement of each of the men in the assault.

The five men were turned over to a Marbella court today, Friday.

