A CLEANING lady supplied two burglars with security alarm code numbers to ease their task of robbing Alicante homes and shops.

The trio- in their thirties- have been arrested by the Policia Nacional and charged with an unspecified number of robberies.

The woman worked for a cleaning contractor that had access to numerous properties and she provided the thieves with key codes for alarm systems.

BURGLARS GEAR

The burglars scoured social media platforms to see if potential victims were away on holiday to find out when buildings were empty so that robberies could be committed without any disturbance.

The police probe started after a robbery at an Alicante business where €6,900 were stolen and €13,000 of damage committed.

Security footage showed the two men forcing the front door padlock and breaking a window before putting in the code numbers on a security pad to deactivate the alarm.

That immediately led to the conclusion that it was an ‘inside job’ and police suspicions focused on the cleaner who had a criminal record for thefts from bars, shops and homes.

The gang struck at other addresses- both private dwelling and businesses before they were arrested.

HOUSE SEARCH

A search of their three homes recovered items taken during the robberies as well as tools to break into buildings by manipulating locks.