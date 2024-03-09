Flat for sale in Barcelona city - € 500,000

Flat Barcelona, Barcelona 0 beds 1 baths € 500,000

Charming apartment for sale in El Poblenou, Barcelona. This property is located on a property in good condition, surrounded by parks, walks, shops and services, ideal for enjoying urban life. With a privileged location just 3 blocks from the beach and close to the metro, this sea-facing apartment gives you the tranquility and comfort you are looking for. With an area of ??90 square meters, this cozy apartment on the third floor has an entrance hall that welcomes you to a space with lots of natural light and well distributed. The equipped kitchen, the living room and the 3 bedrooms with… See full property details