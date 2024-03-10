2 bedroom Villa for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar with pool garage - € 319,950

Villa San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 319,950

Explore the sophistication of these adjoining villas, a perfect fusion of elegance and functionality. They stand out for their open-plan design, with double glass sliding doors that open to a spacious terrace with a private pool and parking area. Additionally, enjoy a private solarium crowning these residences, offering an additional space for relaxation and entertainment. Featuring 3 generously sized bedrooms, each with a private bathroom, these villas provide exceptional living space. On the ground floor, an additional bathroom with a shower complements the home's comfort. The fully… See full property details