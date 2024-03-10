DEFECTED, the globally acclaimed house music institution, is set to make its mark in Marbella with a ground-breaking event at The Bull Ring (Marbella Arena).

The iconic venue will come alive on Friday, May 24 with Defected offering an unforgettable night of the very best in house music.

Known for curating unparalleled line-ups, Defected have been a leading force in dance music for 25 years.

At The Bull Ring, they have enlisted an impressive roster of world-class acts for the night, including genre favourites Armand Van Helden, Sam Divine, Enzo Is Burning, and Olive F.

This event marks Defected’s inaugural foray into Marbella and is set to make a lasting impression on the city’s nightlife scene.

James Cromwell from Beat Live, the event organisers, said: “Defected’s commitment to delivering top-notch experiences garnered them a truly global fan base. We can’t wait to bring them to The Bull Ring for the first time – and hopefully not the last!”

Defected fans are urged to secure their tickets early to be part of this historic night; tickets are available now at skiddle.com/e/38068248