JASMINE Harman has paid tribute to her late co-star Jonnie Irwin after marking 20 years since her first shoot on A Place In The Sun.

The popular presenter, 48, admitted she ‘had not felt like celebrating’ the anniversary, which came shortly after Jonnie lost his battle to cancer aged just 50.

Jasmine, who moved to Estepona on the Costa del Sol last year, said she has been ‘pretty choked up’ following Jonnie’s tragic passing.

In an Instagram post she wrote: “Two decades ago, my career turned onto a different path which has shaped so many factors of my life until now. From meeting my husband, having our children, moving to Spain, to making so many wonderful friends over the years.

‘Cheeky’ Jonnie Irwin with A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman – years before he died from cancer aged 50 (CREDIT: Instagram/Jasmine Harman)

Jasmine’s touching tribute to Jonnie on Instagram

Jonnie Irwin and Jasmine Harman

“In particular, one very special friend… Jonnie and I started our Television careers together, which makes the 20 year anniversary especially poignant.

“Without him, I have not really felt like celebrating. I’ve been pretty choked up about posting anything about it to be honest.

“I miss him. He was always full of fun and mischief, it doesn’t seem possible that he is gone.”

Jasmine wrote the post next to a video showing her and Jonnie’s many photos taken together over the years.

She added: “In Jonnie’s memory, I give you a snippet of the last 20 years. What an honour to work with someone so vibrant and fun.

“Thank you Jonnie for the memories, sending love as always to Jonnie’s family and loved ones.”