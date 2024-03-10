EVER dreamt of going to Costa Rica? These waterfalls will transport you to the tropical paradise without leaving the country.

The impressive waterfalls enchant visitors from all over Spain. Photo: Monasterio de Piedra

Lush rainforests, turquoise pools, cascading waterfalls and incredible wildlife, these are all things that come to mind when you think of Costa Rica.

But did you know there’s an alternative to this dream destination in Spain?

The Monasterio de Piedra in Northern Spain has gone viral after being compared to the tropical holiday spot on social media.

The waterfalls seem to have been transported from Bali or Costa Rica Photo: Monasterio de Piedra

Though not as warm, the extensive park and gardens are sure to transport you to Latin America.

“If I told you I was in Costa Rica or Bali, you’d believe me!” said TikTokker Cristiandelgadofdez from the impressive caves that make up part of the route.

Get lost amongst waterfalls, caverns, lakes and forests in this ‘incredible’ and ‘unique’ day out.

Found in Zaragoza, the park is lush and green, with crystal clear waters.

Brave souls can even walk to the heart of one of the caves where you can traverse a waterfall, but be careful, you will get soaking wet.

The mysterious caves are great for exploring. Photo: Monasterio de Piedra

“This must be one of the top places to visit in Spain,” the TikTokker added.

Hikers will be rewarded with impressive views. Photo: Monasterio de Piedra

Not only is the Monasterio de Piedra home to impressive natural sights, but a historic monastery and luxurious spa.

The monastery can be visited at any time of year. Photo: Monasterio de Piedra

The religious institution has over 800 years of history visible in its beautiful interiors and ruins.

It was also once home to monks who produced wine and chocolate and visitors can enjoy both on their trip.

The cozy hotel and spa provides shelter after a day traversing caves and waterfalls. Photo: Monasterio de Piedra

The Michelin star hotel is a must stay for book lovers thanks to the enchanting surroundings and restaurant found in an old library.

Tickets to the park cost just €17 for an adult ticket and €12 for a child.

A stay at the hotel comes in at €143 for two people, with breakfast included.