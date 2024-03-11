2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Aguas Nuevas with pool garage - € 194,000

Penthouse Aguas Nuevas, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 194,000

Welcome to this beautiful and modern apartment located in the Koma II urbanization. This home offers unique opportunities to enjoy the lovely climate all year round and has everything you need to create your own paradise. Upon entering the apartment on the first floor, you will discover a bright and open layout. The living room merges with a modern kitchen and a dining room that opens onto a spacious balcony. This is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or relax with a good book. The apartment has two comfortable bedrooms. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with a shower,… See full property details