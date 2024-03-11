TWO gangsters were today seen firing multiple shots from a speeding motorbike in the upmarket resort of Puerto Banus.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, which occured on the roundabout near the popular La Sala restaurant.

According to witnesses, two men pulled up on a motorbike and fired ‘up to 10 shots’ before speeding away.

British expat William Charles, 22, told the Olive Press from near the scene: “There were two guys on a big, black motorbike, there were like eight to 10 shots, they sounded like someone slapping a flip flop against the wall.

Police on the scene in Puerto Banus today (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

“It all happened so fast, after firing shots they sped down towards the A-7 motorway – luckily there had only been a couple of tables with people eating in the area.

“I saw them drive past, one of them seemed to be holding something black against his hip.”

La Sala said in a statement: “We will be closed for lunch due to an incident on the roundabout outside the restaurant and Calle Juan Belmonte. Police are in attendance.

“We will be reopened in time for service this evening.”

It comes just months after another dramatic shooting in San Pedro de Alcantara, just a couple of kilometres west of Banus.

In October, three masked men opened fire at targets in front of shocked Brits in the upmarket Guadalmina resort.

In that incident, bullet holes were seen left in parked cars, while pools of blood were seen just metres away from where diners had been tucking into their lunch.

More to follow.